The Good Phight Prospect Report 9/5

While the Phillies have not given fans much to be excited about in the past week, the farm system has had plenty of positive moments. From encouraging promotions, to stellar month-long performances, we cover it all.

Promotions and Moves

Andrew Baker (RHP) was promoted to AA Reading

Dalton Guthrie (IF) has been promoted to Phillies (Nick Castellanos to 10-day IL)

Donny Sands (C) was recalled by the Phillies

Luis Garcia (SS) designated for assignment (was removed from the 40 man roster)

Griff McGarry (RHP) was promoted to AAA Lehigh Valley

Andrew Baker (RHP)

The 2021 draft pick made his AA Reading debut in the past week tallying 2 and 1⁄ 3 innings pitched while not allowing a base runner. Baker also added three punchouts while continuing to sit in the upper 90s.

After a dominant late-July to mid-August, the Phillies sent the 22-year-old to Double A and he has not disappointed. His stretch of dominance showcased improved command, something scouts have been searching for since his Chipola days.

Baron Radcliff (OF)

The August hitter of the month at High-A Jersey Shore, Baron Radcliff dominated opposing pitching in the past thirty-one days. The 2020 fifth round pick has finally had the bat come around slashing .337/.430/.733 with a 1.163 OPS in the month of August. He also added in eight homers while driving in 24 runs.

The downside to Radcliff’s game continues to be the strikeouts. The 23-year-old went down on strikes twenty-six times in 75 at bats in the month, sitting at one strikeout per every three ABs. If Radcliff can produce with the bat at the rate that he did in the previous month, the strikeouts won’t matter as much. However, it is highly unlikely he maintains the same amount of production at the next level.

‘Junior Aces’ Update

How did our collection of promising young arms do this weekend?...

Griff McGarry - 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB 4 K, 1 GB, 0 FB (36 pitches, 24 strikes)

Andrew Painter - 7 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 9 K, 6 GB, 3 FB (92 pitches, 69 strikes)

Mick Abel - 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K, 1 GB, 1 FB (68 pitches, 45 strikes)

Pretty much all positives here! McGarry working through some blister issues only gets a couple innings, but is dominant doing so. As noted above, the Phillies are fast tracking him to AAA to see how the stuff plays against the Quad-A type hitters. Andrew Painter was once again phenomenal and may be ready for AAA himself. Mick Abel gets back on track after a rough outing, though is probably right up against his innings restrictions for the season. It will be curious if he gets another start.