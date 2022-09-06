Rise and Phight: 9/6/2022

This series coming up against the Marlins feels pretty important. Not only does the team have to right themselves after what happened this past week, but they’re starting to lose ground in the playoff chase. Milwaukee won yesterday in Colorado, meaning they’re only two games behind the Phillies for the final wild card spot. It’s starting to tighten up and the best way to put some distance between them is to win the games they’re supposed to, starting with tonight.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Though he is but one step from the major leagues, some believe that the Phillies must now give Griff McGarry a rotation spot ($).
- Is this the same Phillies team as before, or is this one different all the other iterations that blew September leads?
- How is the state of the team following an absolutely brutal road trip ($)?
MLB news:
- The Yankees’ slippage means the Astros are now the toast of the American League. That and more in these power rankings.
- Speaking of the Yankees, Aaron Judge homered again. He’s basically been the offense for New York lately.
- Looks like Wander Franco will be back in Tampa Bay soon as the team restarted his rehab assignment.
