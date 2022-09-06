Rise and Phight: 9/6/2022

This series coming up against the Marlins feels pretty important. Not only does the team have to right themselves after what happened this past week, but they’re starting to lose ground in the playoff chase. Milwaukee won yesterday in Colorado, meaning they’re only two games behind the Phillies for the final wild card spot. It’s starting to tighten up and the best way to put some distance between them is to win the games they’re supposed to, starting with tonight.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: