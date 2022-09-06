 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread 9/6: Marlins at Phillies

this is a big start for Nola

By Ethan Witte
/ new
MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

For the Marlins:

Let’s talk about it

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...