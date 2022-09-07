Rise and Phight: 9/7/2022

Quite the heroics last night. First, we watched Jean Segura win the ballgame for the Phillies, then we saw the Brewers blow a game in which they had a 98% win probability to the Rockies. It sets the Phillies at 3 games ahead of them, still effectively tied with the Padres for the second wild card. Good times these.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- In the words of the great Mrs. Doubtfire, “HELP IS ON THE WAY, DEAR! HELP IS ON THE WAY!”
- Will the team be able to avoid another September collapse? That seems to be the running theme these days.
- The Phillies lost a minor leaguer on a waiver claim to the Tigers.
MLB news:
- It looks like the player’s union has enough votes from minor leaguers to go ahead with bringing them under their umbrella ($).
- September is here and that means some predictions on how things will end when the dust settles.
- I found this interesting, an article about how sliders that have more sweep are taking over the major leagues.
