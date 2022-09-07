Love Sosa: Phillies 4, Marlins 3

I didn’t see it coming, and let’s be honest, you didn’t see it coming either. Who would have thought that Rob Thomson giving Edmundo Sosa the nod over Bryson Stott for the second game in a row would be the catalyst for a big Phillies victory? Once again, not me.

On the bump for the Phillies tonight was Bailey Falter. Falter, for the last month and change, has probably been the most consistent starter for this Phillies rotation. As we know, consistency is key. Falter hasn’t lost a start since 7/24, and tonight he notched his fifth victory in a row.

Things got off to a rough start for the Phillies southpaw. The Marlins were able to strike first after Charles Leblanc and Garrett Cooper reached on back-to-back singles, where Leblanc would eventually score on a Joey Wendle fielder’s choice. Falter eventually escaped the first inning with 1 earned run, but he would quickly settle in. Cruising through the Marlins lineup in the 2nd and 3rd innings, he would get his first bit of run support in the bottom of the 3rd.

In yesterdays win, Edmundo Sosa hit his first home run on the season, a 405-foot shot to left field. As mentioned earlier, he got the start at shortstop again today, and he did not disappoint. He was set up by a Matt Vierling double, and Sosa would deliver a two-run homer into the same left field stands. Phillies lead 2-1.

Edmundo Sosa goes yard again! pic.twitter.com/Ozodk3Grw0 — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) September 7, 2022

Falter followed up with a quick 1-2-3 inning in the top of the 4th. Another hero from last nights win would come up big. Jean Segura was able to turn on a low and inside slider from Trevor Rogers. The result was a towering fly ball down the left field line that just brushed over the wall for another Phils home run. I mean how can you not love Jean Segura?

Jean Segura extends the Phillies' lead with a jack pic.twitter.com/8bUDYJOHuB — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) September 8, 2022

The Marlins however were able to respond in the top of the 5th inning. Bryan De La Cruz and JJ Bleday reached on singles, and Charles Leblanc would score De La Cruz on a single to a diving Matt Vierling in right field. Vierling would make up for it, as he made the biggest defensive play of the game, saving a probable extra-base hit that would likely score 2 runs with a stellar running grab down the right field line. Phillies holding on to a 3-2 lead.

Matt Vierling makes an incredible running catch! pic.twitter.com/kR7FxPwP7r — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) September 8, 2022

Moving to the 6th inning, this is where Falter’s night would come to an end. He wrapped up with 5.1 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K and most importantly, another W. The Phillies made the move to bring Syndergaard to town to bolster that fifth starter spot, and Bailey Falter seemed to take it personally. Since 7/29, Falter is 5-0 with a 2.77 ERA.

Andrew Bellatti entered the game, and in only 1.2 innings of work, shut down the Marlins allowing 1 single and no runs. Sosa wasn’t only producing with his bat tonight, but also his glove. Following a JJ Bleday single, the Phils would turn two the hard way. Bellatti struck out Miguel Rojas and J.T. Realmuto threw out Bleday. However, the star of the play was an incredible, in between the legs, acrobatic tag from Edmundo Sosa.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!

Edmundo Sosa tripled-down on his spectacular performance with an infield RBI-double that scored Matt Vierling to extend the Phillies lead to 4-2. It was simply his night tonight. In just two games, Sosa is 5-5 with 4 RBI, 4 extra-base hits, and a walk. Yes, two of his hits tonight were odd ball infield hits. However, Sosa played with an energy that ball clubs need from their role players. He was electric tonight, and while I don’t foresee this type of production long term, if he can be productive in flashes for this Phillies team, he can prove himself valuable.

Heading into the top of the 8th inning, Jose Alvarado came in for the Phillies and was lights out. Quick three up and three down, and before we knew it, it was the top of the 9th and the Phillies were looking to take the first two games of this series. Connor Brogdon was the guy to close out this game, and it was not easy. Jacob Stallings led off the inning with a solo home run, and all of a sudden the lead was cut down to 1. Allowing a single to Jerar Encarnacion, I was fearful that the September Scaries were in full effect. Thankfully, Brogdon found himself, and would retire the next three batters, earned the save, and secured a Phillies victory.

With the Brewers losing to Colorado once again, and the Padres currently in a battle with the Diamondbacks, the Phillies earned another key win in the NL Wild Card race. Things are looking bright. Seranthony Dominguez will be throwing an inning in Lehigh Valley tomorrow night, and Eflin will start a bullpen game on Friday. The Phillies still have time to get healthy. The Phils search for a sweep tomorrow night in South Philly, where Kyle Gibson squares off against the current runaway betting favorite for the NL Cy Young, Sandy Alcantara.