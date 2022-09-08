Rise and Phight: 9/8/2022

Before anyone gets any ideas...
No.
Edmundo Sosa should not be getting more playing time over Bryson Stott. Sure, it is fine to play him against the tougher lefties in games, giving Stott some time off here and there, but Stott is the present and future at that shortstop (at least until they do something different in the offseason). Sosa has had some nice games lately, a credit to him for staying prepared, to Rob Thomson for knowing which buttons to push and to Stott for not pouting.
But no, Sosa does not supplant Stott.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Although we all probably know the final decision, Zach Eflin’s return gives the team choices at starter and reliever.
- If you were wondering why Mark Appel wasn’t being called up, now you know: he’s got an elbow injury.
MLB news:
- You may have remembered when Freddie Freeman’s agent sued Doug Gottlieb about the negotiations this year? That is now at an end.
- The MLBPA has joined the AFL-CIO as part of its mission to make itself more powerful.
- Another top prospect is getting a looksie, this time down in Texas.
- It looks as though the Dodgers aren’t going to have one of their rotation stalwarts back any time soon.
