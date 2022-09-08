Rise and Phight: 9/8/2022

Before anyone gets any ideas...

No.

Edmundo Sosa should not be getting more playing time over Bryson Stott. Sure, it is fine to play him against the tougher lefties in games, giving Stott some time off here and there, but Stott is the present and future at that shortstop (at least until they do something different in the offseason). Sosa has had some nice games lately, a credit to him for staying prepared, to Rob Thomson for knowing which buttons to push and to Stott for not pouting.

But no, Sosa does not supplant Stott.

On to the links.

MLB news: