Phight Club: Week 22

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Week Record: 2-4

Season Record: 74-61

Game 132 (L) - Phillies 1, Giants 13

Box: Gibson (L): 1.2 IP, 5 H, 7 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, HR. Hits: Maton, Hoskins, Bohm (2), Stott. Bohm: 2 for 4, RBI. RPs: Coonrod, Sanchez, Bellatti, Stubbs. Errors: Coonrod (pickoff).

Storylines: The wheels on the bus fell off a mile back and the bus driver is just now noticing. The Phillies managed just six baserunners and Gibson’s 7 earned runs in the first two innings put them in a hole they couldn’t climb out of.

Injury watch and Transactions: September call ups: Donny Sands, Vinny Nittoli.

Photo of the Game:

Game 133 (L) - Phillies 4, Giants 5

Box: Syndergaard: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R (3 ER), BB, 3 K. Schwarber: 2 for 4, BB, 3B. Stott: 3 for 4, RBI, HR. Segura: 3 for 4, 2 RBI. Vierling: 1 for 4, RBI. RPs: Brogdon, Hand (L), Bellatti, Alvarado. Errors: Syndergaard (throwing), Hoskins (fielding).

Storylines: Syndergaarrd was better than his previous outing, but in the end it didn’t matter.

Injury watch and Transactions: Rafael Marcano assigned to Phillies.

Photo of the Game:

Game 134 (L) - Phillies 3, Giants 5

Box: Suarez: 4 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K. Bohm: 3 for 4. Realmuto: 1 for 3, 3 RBI. RPs: Nelson, Nittoli, Coonrod, Robertson (L).

Storylines: The Giants got a walk-off win to complete the three-game sweep, also completing a miserable 1-5 road trip for the Phillies. Realmuto made it an interesting game in the top of the 8th with a three-run homer to tie the game. It’s worth noting that even in this miserable series, there were two bright spots in Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott.

Injury watch and Transactions: Dalton Guthrie selected; Luis Garcia DFA; Castellanos placed on 10-day IL retroactive to 9/3 (right oblique strain).

Photo of the Game:

Series: Giants sweep 3-0

Game 135 (W) - Phillies 3, Marlins 2

Box: Nola: 6.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K. Bohm: 0 for 3, RBI. Segura: 1 for 4, RBI. Sosa: 2 for 2, RBI, HR. RPs: Alvarado, Hand, Brogdon (BS), Robertson (W).

Storylines: Aaron Nola recorded his 200th strikeout of the season, it’s the fourth time in his career he’s hit the milestone. Sosa was originally called out on Bohm’s sac fly, but replay review showed that Marlins catcher Fortes illegally blocked the plate and the call was overturned. Segura was the eventual hero of the game, with his walkoff single in the ninth inning.

Photo of the Game:

Game 136 (W) - Phillies 4, Marlins 3

Box: Falter (W): 5.1 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 3 K. Segura: 1 for 3, RBI, HR. Vierling: 2 for 3, 2 R. Sosa: 3 for 3, 3 RBI, HR. RPs: Bellatti, Alvarado, Brogdon (S).

Storylines: No one tell Keith Hernandez that the Phillies’ defense was the star of this game. Check out these defensive plays that are all highlight reel-worthy:

Although the slide was terrible that is an amazing tag by Sosa! pic.twitter.com/oORCOVoWaw — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) September 8, 2022

Matt Vierling makes an incredible running catch! pic.twitter.com/kR7FxPwP7r — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) September 8, 2022

Kyle Schwarber = elite defender pic.twitter.com/hOT7eAaEvu — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) September 7, 2022

Injury watch and Transactions: Dominguez and Eflin will both pitch in LV this week. Eflin seems to be moving towards a bullpen role.

Photo of the Game:

Game 137 (L) - Phillies 5, Marlins 6

Box: Gibson: 5 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, BB, 2 K, 2 HR. Hoskins: 3 for 4. Bohm: 2 for 4, 2 RBI, 3B. Realmuto: 0 for 4, RBI. Stott: 3 for 4. Maton: 1 for 2, RBI, HR. RPs: Nittoli, Coonrod, Hand, Robertson (BS, L) Errors: Hoskins (fielding).

Storylines: Robertson was reportedly unavailable for this game, yet for some reason he was brought in to close. It was a terrible managerial decision, which cost the Phillies the game in the ninth inning. Offensively, the Phillies really need both Schwarber and Harper to snap their current cold streaks. The two big pieces to the lineup collectively went 0 for 8 with 4 strikeouts in this game, and 2 for 23 with 13 strikeouts in this series.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Phillies win 2-1

Media Moment of the Week:

If you haven’t listened to Jimmy Rollins’s podcast, Unwritten: Behind Baseball’s Secret Rules, with Ron Darling, you definitely should.

On this week’s episode, Jimmy and Ron, along with their guest Albert Pujols, discussed Player and Manager relationships. One thing Jimmy talked about was the challenges he had with former Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, particularly the lack of respect Sandberg showed him during Spring Training in 2014. The incident was somewhat covered by the media at the time, but it’s really interesting to hear Jimmy talk about it.

If you have an hour to spare, it’s worth the listen.

Moment of the Week:

Question of the Week:

With Wheeler still on the IL and no timetable for his return, a major concern looking forward to a potential playoff series is who could start for the Phillies in a hypothetical three-man rotation if he is still unavailable. The Question: Assuming Nola and Suarez are the first two starters, who would you put up as the third and why?

