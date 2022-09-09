 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 9/9/2022

Here come the Nationals!

By Ethan Witte
A tough loss last night, but still not one that is a season ender. There are still some favorable games on their schedule and the ones that are tougher, they get to play at home. Did they make it difficult on themselves? Sure. But there is still a lot of time left and they’re being chased, not doing the chasing. So long as that remains the case, they just have to win games.

