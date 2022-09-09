Share All sharing options for: Can’t win them all, but gotta win most: Phillies vs. Nationals series preview

After an awful road trip, the Phillies needed to take care of business at home against the Miami Marlins. And they largely did that, by winning two out of the three games, even though they probably should have won the third game as well.

The Phillies now have three games against the worst team in the National League. The Nats are playing a little better lately, and it’s tough to expect a sweep of even the worst teams. Still, every game they don’t win against this team feels like a wasted opportunity.

Record: 49-89 (Fifth place in National League East, 38 games back)

The last time they met

The Nats visited Philadelphia in early August and were swept in a four-game series. The series got more one-sided as it went on, with the Phillies increasing their margin in every game, culminating in a 13-1 drubbing in the series finale.

Since then?

The Nats haven’t been all that bad since that series, going 13-15. I know that’s nothing special, but considering how awful they looked against the Phillies, being anywhere near .500 is an accomplishment. They actually have a winning record in their last ten games, so they’re probably not just going to roll over this weekend.

Game by game preview

Changing up the format a bit, I’ll take an individual look at each game in the series

Game 1: Friday, 7:05 PM - Noah Syndergaard vs. Patrick Corbin

A few years ago, this would have been seen as a good pitching matchup. It is not seen that way today. Corbin has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball, and didn’t make it out of the first inning the last time he faced the Phillies.

However, he’s been solid in his last three starts. That’s more than I can say of Syndergaard who has been knocked around a bit in his last two outings.

Game 2 - Saturday, 6:05 PM - Ranger Suarez vs. Erick Fedde

Ranger Suarez has had a weird season. After missing much of Spring Training, he got off to a slow start. Then, he seemed to find his groove. And then, in his past few outings, he gets off to a good start and then inexplicably forgets how to throw strikes in the middle innings. Seeing how the Phillies’ current bullpen options don’t fill me with much confidence at the moment, it would be great if he could continue to throw strikes this time around.

It would also help if the Phillies scored as many runs as they could against Erick Fedde. Somehow, they’ve avoided facing him this year, which is a shame because he’s both not good, and the Phillies have dominated him over the past two years. Since the start of the 2020 season, Fedde has a 7.11 ERA against the Phillies.

Game 3 - Sunday, 1:05 PM - Aaron Nola vs. Anibal Sanchez

At age 38, after missing the entire 2021 season, Anibal Sanchez has returned to the Nats’ rotation. And he’s actually pitching pretty well, giving up just two earned runs over his past four starts.

Still, this is 38-year-old Anibal Sanchez! Even missing Nick Castellanos, the Phillies should be able to hit him. Of course, it would help if their MVP designated hitter found his hitting stroke sooner rather than later. I understand that he rushed his return, and his oblique may or may not be bugging him, but he needs to start producing soon.

As for Aaron Nola, he pitched well last time out. Wouldn’t it be nice if he could actually pitch two straight strong games in September? He’s facing a Nats lineup that doesn’t look impressive on paper, but they’ve averaged almost six runs per game over their last ten.

Trivia

Last series’ answer: Marlins who have stolen multiple bases in a single game against the Phillies since the start of 2012 are Jose Reyes, Juan Pierre, Dee Gordon (did it four times), Ichiro(!), J.T. Realmuto, and Jon Berti. SLDH was the first to name three.

This series’ question: The Phillies have dominated the Nats since they won the World Series in 2019. There have been two four-hit games by Phillies players against the Nats in that time. Name the two players.

Closing thought

Even with their less-than-stellar play over the past couple of weeks, the Phillies are still in very good position to make the playoffs. As I said, I can’t expect them to win every game against the Nationals, but anything less than two wins would be bad.