Rise and Phight: 1/10/2023

Seems like the Phillies have identified something they are really good in their research department with the pitching part of the game. They’ve clearly got a type now (guy who throws hard, doesn’t have much control) that they’re after in transactions, banking on their pitching coaching staff to get something out of them that won’t be hard to do. They’ve had success of course with guys like Sam Coonrod, Jose Alvarado and Andrew Bellatti, but at some point, maybe find someone you don’t have to fix as much.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies made a small trade yesterday, adding Yunior Marte from San Francisco in exchange for Erik Miller.
- Before we anoint them as one of the better bullpens in the game, let’s pump the brakes and see what they actually do first.
MLB news:
- MLB has decided that John Coppolella has been away from the game long enough, reinstating him to the game after a “lifetime ban”. Lame....
- Brandon Belt is crossing the border, agreeing to a one-year deal with the Blue Jays to...do something, I guess.
- Brett Phillips brings his laugh and glove to Anaheim, agreeing to a one-year deal with the Angels.
- The Giants added to their bullpen, signing Luke Jackson to a two-year deal.
