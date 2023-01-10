 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 1/10/2023

What’s your type?

By Ethan Witte
Seems like the Phillies have identified something they are really good in their research department with the pitching part of the game. They’ve clearly got a type now (guy who throws hard, doesn’t have much control) that they’re after in transactions, banking on their pitching coaching staff to get something out of them that won’t be hard to do. They’ve had success of course with guys like Sam Coonrod, Jose Alvarado and Andrew Bellatti, but at some point, maybe find someone you don’t have to fix as much.

