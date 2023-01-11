Rise and Phight: 1/11/2023

Boy, how much better does the Phillies’ offseason look now? All targets that they were hoping to get were acquired, even if it happened a few weeks later than they thought it would. No one backed out of any deals (that we know of). Must be rough to follow a team that that happens to...
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Gotta love when the “national” media starts to realize that the Phillies mean business and they’ll part with anyone to win a title.
- Fangraphs took their look at the Gregory Soto trade. Solid reading here.
- Dave Dombrowski, and by extension the Phillies organization, really believes in what Caleb Cotham is doing.
MLB news:
- I mean, it was the biggest story of the day. Carlos Correa is going back to Minnesota on a 6 year, $200 million deal.
- As the minor leaguers begin their negotiations for a new CBA, it’s the minor league team owners that are wary of what happens.
- Johnny Cueto is going to Miami, signing a one-year deal that gives the Marlins a pretty solid rotation, provided they don’t deal from it for offense (which they should).
- Baseball in Nashville may have lost Dombrowski as an advisor, but they did get someone else who’s profile is rather high.
