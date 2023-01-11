 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 1/11/2023

#LOLMets

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Boy, how much better does the Phillies’ offseason look now? All targets that they were hoping to get were acquired, even if it happened a few weeks later than they thought it would. No one backed out of any deals (that we know of). Must be rough to follow a team that that happens to...

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...