Rise and Phight: 1/3/2023

Crazy how we’re already close to February, when pitchers and catchers are due to report in nearly a month. That’ll happen when the team make a deep playoff run that stretches their actual season and shortens their offseason.
Wouldn’t have it any other way.
Phillies news:
- We’ll go a little more in depth in the coming days, but here are some names to look at to help reinforce the bench.
- The best pitching prospect in baseball? Why, that guy is on the Phillies...and we might see him soon.
- Is it crazy to think that the Phillies’ bullpen might be the hardest throwing unit in all the land?
MLB news:
- Automated ball-strike systems are coming to a AAA park near you in 2023 with all stadiums about to adopt it.
- File one of these rumors included here under a big, fat “no thank you” from me.
- MLB makes an interesting hire as they prepare to navigate the streaming lands and regional network deals that are failing.
- The Marlins and Twins aren’t talking. They’re just....talking.
