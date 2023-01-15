It’s International Signing Day!

July was always the hallmark of the international signing period, the second day of the month when the teams could have players they had already made illegal agreements with scouted for years finally put pen to paper and get them into their organization. Now, that date is today and the teams have been busy.

We’ll keep track of all of the signings we see here on this tab as the day(s) go by.

UPDATE: They’re off to a good start, dropping over half of their allotted signing pool on a shortstop from the Venezuela:

Source: #Phillies agree to a $3 million deal with SS Jesus Caba, #13 on Top 50 Int’l Prospect list. The team has not confirmed. https://t.co/A3Ar3oTG3N — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) January 15, 2023

From Fangraphs:

Caba is an electric infield athlete with plus-plus footwork, hands, and a plus arm, perhaps the best defender in the January 2023 international class. His swing will likely be refined as he adds strength through maturation, but he’s shown promising hand-eye coordination to this point. His verbal deal with Philadelphia is thought to be for about $3 million.

I like it.