Rise and Phight: 1/16/2023

There was actually quite a bit of news happening this season in baseball with arbitration and international players being able to sign. Let’s catch up on some of the bigger highlights.
Phillies news:
- The team did make a big splash yesterday when the international signings were allowed to be announced.
- Another projection at the initial 26-man roster? Don’t mind if I do.
- You might have missed it, but Fangraphs put out their ZiPS projections for the Phillies in 2023. Don’t look at Nick Castellanos’s comps.
MLB news:
- As stated before, the international signing day opened, so get caught up on all of the signings that happened around the league.
- Arbitration figures also came out and Juan Soto is now a very happy man in San Diego.
- Trey Mancini is headed to the Cubs on a one-year deal. Every year, there is a trendy pick to make the playoffs out of nowhere and this year it feels like the Cubs will be that pick.
- The Yankees are going to be without one of their starters for at least the first month. If there is one thing they’ve got, it’s a good rotation.
