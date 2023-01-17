Rise and Phight: 1/17/2023

Frank Thomas passed away yesterday. Not “The Big Hurt” Thomas, but the one that was a feared power hitter in the late 50’s/early 60’s. While Thomas was a popular guy outside of Philadelphia, it was in this city where his involvement in a fight with Dick Allen that seemingly set the city against Allen. While both men were at fault for the fight, the way the people in the city turned on Allen eventually drove him away from the team and meant the team would lose what could have been their best player since the Schmidt years of the late 1970’s.
