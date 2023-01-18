Rise and Phight: 1/18/2023

I still find it fascinating that the Phillies have two pitchers on the list for MLB Pipeline’s best right handed pitching prospects. The fact that Andrew Painter is first is impressive, but let’s not forget about Mick Abel at the back end of the list at #9. That’s saying something about the team’s development with these two. There might be some grumbles that Abel isn’t living up to his lofty draft pick status, but if you read around prospect circles, he’s developing at a more or less normal pace. His “problem” is that he’s compared with Painter, who has come along rapidly, maybe more rapidly than even the Phillies thought he would.

