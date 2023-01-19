Rise and Phight: 1/19/2023

Rob Thomson was named the second most handsome manager by someone. Is this important? Probably not, but it’s always nice to see the national media recognize someone in Philadelphia for something good.
We need baseball back.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- You are astute Phillies observer so you already might know the name, but if you don’t, you better familiarize yourself with Hao Yu-Lee.
- Former Phillie Matt Vierling talks about the trade to Detroit and what he’s looking forward to there.
MLB news:
- The big moves of the offseason are (seemingly) done, so here is a look back at a big and weird bunch of moves.
- A look at the Dream Series, where MLB is hoping to develop more Black players to bring to the major league level.
- A possible target for the Phillies’ bench is now a starter in Boston.
- Tommy Pham is headed to the Mets on a one-year deal.
Loading comments...