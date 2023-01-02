Rise and Phight: 1/2/2023

It’s 2023 and the year starts afresh.

Leaving behind the magical year that was 2022 will be difficult for Phillies’ fans, but it’s time to look towards the future. There is still time for them to make some moves, but it does look, for the most part, that they are done making major, major moves. There might be sprinkles of minor league deals, maybe a one year shot here and there, but they’re likely going with what they have right now.

Is it enough?

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: