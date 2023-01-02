Rise and Phight: 1/2/2023

It’s 2023 and the year starts afresh.
Leaving behind the magical year that was 2022 will be difficult for Phillies’ fans, but it’s time to look towards the future. There is still time for them to make some moves, but it does look, for the most part, that they are done making major, major moves. There might be sprinkles of minor league deals, maybe a one year shot here and there, but they’re likely going with what they have right now.
Is it enough?
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- It’s tangential, of course, but this weekend marked the 50th anniversary of Roberto Clemente’s death and it changed his son, a former Phillies minor leaguer.
MLB news:
- Somehow, Eric Hosmer is drawing interest for two teams who are beginning to think about the playoffs in 2023.
- This is a little old now that the Blue Jays have already moved a catcher, but here are other trade proposals to get 2023 started.
- Even with the Mets-Carlos Correa deal still murky, it’s unlikely the Giants will circle back in case it does fall apart.
- I know this is nothing more than a minor league deal, but Willie Calhoun to the Yankees intrigues me a bit.
