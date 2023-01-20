Rise and Phight: 1/20/2023

It’s getting ever closer to spring training and it’s almost time to turn the page on 2022. We’re about to wrap up our player report cards, but it’s kind of bittersweet. It was such a fun ride last year that I still personally don’t want to move away from it, but move away we must. There will be new faces that hopefully help the season end a different way, so that has to charge some people up.
Can pitchers and catchers just report now already?
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Do the Phillies have a set closer right now? If you believe the guy making the decisions, then no....and they might not ever.
- Speaking of Thomson, he’s prepared to deal with the new rules coming this year. Here’s a look at how he might do so.
- The timeline for Bryce Harper’s return to the field hasn’t changed much. That and other tidbits of Phillies information.
MLB news:
- The luxury tax bills are due today. Here is how much each team is supposed to pay if they went over the limit.
- Power rankings, power rankings, power rankings! Hey, it’s mid-January. We need something here...
- Sometimes, the smaller deals made in free agency are the ones that can have a bigger impact.
- Aroldis Chapman has a new home, but it’s kind of a funky fit.
Loading comments...