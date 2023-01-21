Rise and Phight: 1/21/2023

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention a few words about the sad news that our sister site, Broad Street Hockey, will no longer be funded by Vox Media after February is complete. A lot of our readership calls both places home, so it is a sad day for many.
I don’t personally know many people over there (other than Jay Polinsky), and I haven’t really followed the Flyers as much as I did before I got married and had kids, but I do know that whenever I wanted to catch up on anything Flyers related, I’d simply go there. It was easy to get the general temperature of the fanbase about things as well as some knowledgeable writing that made me feel like I knew what I was talking about. Hopefully, all the people that work there land on their feet and get to do something Flyers related in some capacity.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- There are a bunch of little tidbits in this notes column from Matt Gelb, my favorite being the new term “floating closer.”
- An Aaron Nola extension is at, or near, the forefront of Dave Dombrowski’s to-do list in spring training.
MLB news:
- A big trade happened and it kind of directly affects the Phillies. The Marlins dealt Pablo Lopez and two prospects to Minnesota for bat magician Luis Arraez.
- The Pirates’ signing of Andrew McCutchen is now official. He will earn $5 million for 2023.
- The Yankees don’t want to go into the next luxury tax tier. Seems weird when they have a lot of money, but what do I know.
