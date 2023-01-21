Rise and Phight: 1/21/2023

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention a few words about the sad news that our sister site, Broad Street Hockey, will no longer be funded by Vox Media after February is complete. A lot of our readership calls both places home, so it is a sad day for many.

I don’t personally know many people over there (other than Jay Polinsky), and I haven’t really followed the Flyers as much as I did before I got married and had kids, but I do know that whenever I wanted to catch up on anything Flyers related, I’d simply go there. It was easy to get the general temperature of the fanbase about things as well as some knowledgeable writing that made me feel like I knew what I was talking about. Hopefully, all the people that work there land on their feet and get to do something Flyers related in some capacity.

On to the links.

MLB news: