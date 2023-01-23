Rise and Phight: 1/23/2023

There were a lot of victories for the city of Philadelphia this weekend, none moreso than the Eagles punching their ticket to the NFC Championship game. It’s amazing what competent leadership at the top and on the field can do for a franchise. For the Phillies, all it took was adding someone to the front office who wasn’t scared of trying to spend a little money. Doing this leads to good things, playoff type things.
Weird how that works.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Doesn’t look like the Phillies have even approached Aaron Nola about an extension yet, but there’s still time.
- Didn’t know this, but when it comes to the impending jersey patches, there are limits to them.
MLB news:
- Spring training could be all about contract extensions. Here are 15 of the top candidates to watch.
- One of the least talked about new rules is the pickoff limit. A little in depth piece about how teams are adjusting to the new rule.
- Sal Bando, the captain of the great Oakland A’s teams of the 1970’s, passed away over the weekend.
- MLB has hired ten new umpires as replacements for the ones that retired. All of them are 40 or younger.
