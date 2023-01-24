Rise and Phight: 1/24/2023

Today is Hall of Fame day and we find out if anyone is going to join the Crime Dog Fred McGriff on the way to Cooperstown. For Philadelphia, that means wondering if Scott Rolen gets in.

Rolen had a somewhat contentious relationship with the team, winning the Rookie of the Year award in 1997 as a member of the Phillies, but eventually was traded once he turned down a lucrative extension from the then notoriously cheap Phillies ownership group. One he was with the Cardinals, he went on a run that saw him win four of his eight Gold Glove awards, cementing himself among the greatest third basemen of all time. Judging from the Hall of Fame tracking done online, he’s going to be close to getting in, but the guess here is he falls just short.

