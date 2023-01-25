Rise and Phight: 1/25/2023

Scott Rolen was indeed selected to the Hall of Fame last night, scraping past the 75% threshold by the skin of his teeth. He’s not sure what cap he’ll wear on his plaque, but let’s be honest with ourselves: he should be going in as a member of the Cardinals.
Sure he won the Rookie of the Year here in Philadelphia and was actually, by WAR, a better player here than anywhere else, but the acrimonious nature of his time and departure probably makes that decision a little easier than he’s letting on. Of course he’s going to say he doesn’t know when asked in the moment, but time for reflection and clarity of thought should be easy for Rolen. Go in as a Cardinal.
On to the links:
Phillies news:
- If you’re looking for one of the young Phillies to take “the leap” next season, you should be looking at the hot corner.
- The team signed a few arms to minor league deals with invites to spring training, including an old friend.
MLB news:
- Mike Clevinger is under investigation for domestic violence charges, including child abuse of his 10 month old child.
- Matt Barnes was designated for assignment by the Red Sox yesterday. Honestly, if he clears waivers, the Phillies would lose nothing by giving him a spring training look.
- The Astros general manager search might be drawing to a close with an interesting name jumping to the forefront.
