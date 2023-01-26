Rise and Phight: 1/26/2023

The debate about whether or not Philadelphia should embrace Scott Rolen is starting to reach its dénouement. Whether he goes in as a Phillie or a Cardinal, all that really matters is that he had a lot of fun doing it.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Citizens Bank Park will have a new nickname soon enough: “4 Hours of Hell”. I think I like the sound of that.
- Dan Baker was named Most Courageous by the Philly Sports Writers the other night. Couldn’t be more deserving.
MLB news:
- Who are the seven players of today who stand to have the best shot at making the Hall of Fame?
- Why is it so hard for hitting coaches to keep their jobs? A good look at what one calls “the most volatile job” in the game.
- The prospects are coming, the prospects are coming! Here are 25 names that you need to know for 2023.
- The Rays splurged a little bit, signing Jeffrey Springs to a four year extension that could end up reaching near $65 million.
