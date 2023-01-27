Rise and Phight: 1/27/2023

So this is a pretty big week around Philadelphia. The Eagles are playing to go to the Super Bowl, which will have a pretty big effect on the city itself. Usually, I don’t get that wrapped up in how a team’s fortunes affect my mood, so we’ll just have to wait and see.
But hey - it’s almost February, and that means spring training!
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Andrew Painter might be pitching in the majors as early as Opening Day. How is the team preparing him for that task?
- Seems that some executives aren’t that enthused by the Phillies “destroying” the reliever market with their deal for Matt Strahm.
MLB news:
- Always love a good trade, especially when it involves a former Phillies farmhand. At least the Orioles are trying to get pitching.
- The Astros have a new general manager and if he’s as successful there as he has been at his other job, Houston dominance will continue to reign.
- Ever want direct to consumer streaming from MLB? Looks like we may be headed that way as Sinclair files for bankruptcy.
- Having prospects is good. It helps teams rebuild. So why do owners continually put their foot in their mouths about them?
