 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 1/27/2023

It’s a big weekend for Philadelphia

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Nashville Predators v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

So this is a pretty big week around Philadelphia. The Eagles are playing to go to the Super Bowl, which will have a pretty big effect on the city itself. Usually, I don’t get that wrapped up in how a team’s fortunes affect my mood, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

But hey - it’s almost February, and that means spring training!

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...