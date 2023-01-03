Rise and Phight: 1/3/2023

There is nothing more important in the sports world than the health of Damar Hamlin. By now you are probably aware of the situation that occurred last night with the young man on Monday Night Football, but his health is paramount to everything else.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Here are some ideas about three more free agents the Phillies should be pursuing this offseason.
MLB news:
- Each team should have a New Year’s resolution for the coming season. Here are some suggestions for the entirety of baseball.
- Looks like the Tigers were hot on the trails of Jean Segura prior to his agreeing to a two-year deal with Miami.
- Not only does Seattle get the All-Star Game in 2023, they’re getting the Winter Classic a few months after.
- Korean baseball star Jung-hoo Lee is set to be posted following the 2023 season.
- And of course, something to get you riled up: power rankings.
