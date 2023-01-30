Rise and Phight: 1/30/2023

Well, it’s a good time to be a team in Philadelphia. With the Eagles now making the Super Bowl thanks to their dominating win over the 49ers, two of the four major franchises in the city have made it to the championship round. Doubtful that the Flyers will be making the Stanley Cup final, but the Sixers have looked much, much better of late. You never know.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies will be signing veteran infielder Josh Harrison (pic) to bolster the bench.
- Scott Kingery has one more chance with Philadelphia. He’s hoping to make the most out of that chance.
- MLB news:
- It’s quite possible that Dick Monfort should simply not own a major league baseball team anymore.
- There are new rules coming about each team’s uniforms. For Seattle, that means no more road grays.
- Over the weekend, the Mets gave Jeff McNeil a contract extension for four years and $50 million.
- The Braves gave out yet another extension, this time to their manager, giving Brian Snitker another two seasons.
