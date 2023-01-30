 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 1/30/2023

We are all Birds today

By Ethan Witte
Well, it’s a good time to be a team in Philadelphia. With the Eagles now making the Super Bowl thanks to their dominating win over the 49ers, two of the four major franchises in the city have made it to the championship round. Doubtful that the Flyers will be making the Stanley Cup final, but the Sixers have looked much, much better of late. You never know.

