 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 1/4/2023

Another slow news day around the game

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It’s still a slow news time around baseball as the people in charge of making changes are likely still on vacation. The Phillies did most of their shopping, so they might be at the point where they are taking calls of agents who want to pitch their client to the team rather than the other way around. There’s still work to be done, sure, but who knows? The Opening Day roster might already be set.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...