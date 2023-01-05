Rise and Phight: 1/5/2023

The Phillies’ 2023 bullpen continues to take shape with a potential closer signing his contract and a potential depth piece coming over from the Cubs.

Phillies news:

While agreement on terms was announced last week, on Wednesday, the Phillies and Craig Kimbrel made it official.

The Phillies also added reliever Erich Uelmen from the Cubs in exchange for cash. The right-hander appeared in 25 games in 2022.

MLB news:

Rafael Devers and the Red Sox have agreed to a contract extension that should theoretically keep the third baseman in Boston for the next eleven years.

Former Phillie Drew Smyly has re-upped with the Cubs and Bleed Cubbie Blue takes a look at the value he’ll provide.