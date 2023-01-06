Rise and Phight: 1/6/2023

For quite a while now, we’ve had a rule when it comes to trade rumors or free agent rumors or anything of that ilk. “It’s not true until Salisbury says it.” Such was the respect the writer held in our view when it came to the legitimacy of rumors that surrounded such a tight lipped organization as the Phillies.
Jim Salisbury has decided to leave NBC Sports for good in what looks like a retirement, but wasn’t announced as one. Whatever he has done, he will leave as the paragon of the Phillies beat writers. Not that the other ones in the game are not talented, but Salisbury was clearly the one was the senior member. Just reading all of the things that came out about him post announcement and you can see the respect he garnered around the team and the writers alike.
Jim, you will be missed quite a bit. Good luck in your future endeavors.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Though Kimbrel might be the active saves leader, that may not be the plan completely for 2023.
- Kimbrel had some changes last year, and they weren’t all for the good. It’s the Phillies turn to see if they can fix him.
- Kimbrel thinks the Phillies really can help him get back to his peak. Here’s why.
MLB news:
- This Carlos Correa thing is never going to end. Now, he’s been in contact with at least one other team after his negotiations with the Mets have hit “a hiccup or two.” Lol.
- A basketball owner from the same state is now interested in purchasing the Los Angeles Angels.
- Who are the ten best candidates for receiving a contract extension from their current team? I see a certain Phillies pitcher listed there...
- The Tommy La Stella era has concluded in San Francisco, the team placing him on release waivers. They still owe him a lot of money.
