Rise and Phight: 1/6/2023

For quite a while now, we’ve had a rule when it comes to trade rumors or free agent rumors or anything of that ilk. “It’s not true until Salisbury says it.” Such was the respect the writer held in our view when it came to the legitimacy of rumors that surrounded such a tight lipped organization as the Phillies.

And now, he’s gone.

Jim Salisbury has decided to leave NBC Sports for good in what looks like a retirement, but wasn’t announced as one. Whatever he has done, he will leave as the paragon of the Phillies beat writers. Not that the other ones in the game are not talented, but Salisbury was clearly the one was the senior member. Just reading all of the things that came out about him post announcement and you can see the respect he garnered around the team and the writers alike.

Jim, you will be missed quite a bit. Good luck in your future endeavors.

