 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 1/7/2023

Drama is building in Queens

By Ethan Witte
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Spring training is getting closer and there has been relatively little drama in the Phillies’ offseason. Compare that to what has been going on up in Queens and it makes a refreshing change.

Must be rough to not get the free agent you really wanted to sign with your team.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...