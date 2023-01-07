Rise and Phight: 1/7/2023

Spring training is getting closer and there has been relatively little drama in the Phillies’ offseason. Compare that to what has been going on up in Queens and it makes a refreshing change.
Must be rough to not get the free agent you really wanted to sign with your team.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies agreed to a minor league deal with Jon Duplantier, a former Diamondback top prospect, to serve as depth.
- Here are some of the prospects in the team’s system that can contribute in 2023 (hello Andrew!)
MLB news:
- Trevor Bauer was designated for assignment by the Dodgers last night. The team still has to pay him $25 million.
- The Carlos Correa saga has taken yet another turn. The Mets are “very frustrated” and may now have to contend with the Twins again.
- The Padres made a couple of additions, bringing in Adam Engel and Brent Honeywell on one-year deals.
