Rise and Phight: 1/9/2023

The big news for the Phillies, of course, was the Gregory Soto trade. Even though it was kind of a shock that it happened, you kind of knew that Dave Dombrowski still had a deal up his sleeve. Even though he made allusions to the fact his roster looked pretty set during the Craig Kimbrel press conference, there are still some ways the team can get better. Now, those ways will likely focus making sure they have enough depth to get through the season.
Phillies news:
- Lots of reaction to the Soto trade. For the Phillies, it deepens an already pretty deep bullpen.
- I’m kind of in disagreement with this assessment from Keith Law. but hey, what do I know? I only watched about 300 games of the last two seasons.
MLB news:
- A.J. Pollock is headed to the Pacific Northwest, signing a one-year deal with the Mariners to platoon in left field.
- Liam Hendriks has announced he will undergo treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Well wishes go out to Liam in his upcoming battle.
- The Diamondbacks are looking for another investor maybe, a possible sign they’ll spend a little more?
- The Yankees still need a left fielder and the asking price for their preferred one is pretty, pretty, pretty high.
