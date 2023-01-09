 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 1/9/2023

Told you a trade was coming...

By Ethan Witte
The big news for the Phillies, of course, was the Gregory Soto trade. Even though it was kind of a shock that it happened, you kind of knew that Dave Dombrowski still had a deal up his sleeve. Even though he made allusions to the fact his roster looked pretty set during the Craig Kimbrel press conference, there are still some ways the team can get better. Now, those ways will likely focus making sure they have enough depth to get through the season.

