Rise and Phight: 10/1/2023

It’s the final day of the regular season, but there is still much to be decided. Each game is starting today at 3:00 EST, Premier League-style, which is pretty cool since most of us will be invested in something else around 1:00. Here’s to the chaos about to happen!
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- There were a flurry of roster moves yesterday, but none more interesting than Weston Wilson being called up.
- Should the Phillies remove Curt Schilling’s Wall of Fame plaque and cut ties? One writer believes it is time to do so.
MLB news:
- There will be managerial openings this offseason. Which candidate would be the best to hire?
- It’s time to put a bow on 2023, so what can we take away from the big rule changes that impacted the game?
- Today marks the final game of Miguel Cabrera’s career. Here is a complete list of items given to him in his victory lap around the league.
- He tried his best to get back to the major league mound, but Felix Bautista will become yet another victim of the Tommy John scourge.
Loading comments...