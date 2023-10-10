Rise and Phight: 10/10/2023

There was a lot of angst last night following the gut wrenching loss to the Braves. I’m not one to tell you what to think. I just happen to think the Phillies are still in control of this series, despite what the momentum might feel like. They are headed to Citizens Bank Park having accomplished the bare minimum of winning at least one in Atlanta. They have the pitching advantage on Wednesday night so long as Brian Snitker doesn’t
hammer the panic button decide to go with Spencer Strider on short rest. The crowd will be involved.
There shouldn’t be too much worry.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Orion Kerkering has quickly made himself at home in the bullpen. The rest of them have made him feel like family.
- It is not out of the realm of possibility that Rhys Hoskins plays in the NLCS, should the Phillies make it that far.
- Craig Kimbrel has changed his game in Philadelphia, which might help his Hall of Fame case later on.
MLB news:
- Were the Athletics to sell (they won’t), Warriors owner Joe Lacob would be interested in buying.
- The Nationals are going to have some new coaches when 2024 opens up.
- The Red Sox also made a big changed to their coaching staff, firing pitching coach David Bush.
