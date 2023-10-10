Rise and Phight: 10/10/2023

There was a lot of angst last night following the gut wrenching loss to the Braves. I’m not one to tell you what to think. I just happen to think the Phillies are still in control of this series, despite what the momentum might feel like. They are headed to Citizens Bank Park having accomplished the bare minimum of winning at least one in Atlanta. They have the pitching advantage on Wednesday night so long as Brian Snitker doesn’t hammer the panic button decide to go with Spencer Strider on short rest. The crowd will be involved.

There shouldn’t be too much worry.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: