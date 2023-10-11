Rise and Phight: 10/11/2023

By this time tomorrow, the fanbase will either be despondent or ready to clinch. Tonight’s game is going to be another tight one, that is almost guaranteed. These teams were destined to play close baseball all season, especially once the Phillies kicked into gear in the second half. It is meant to be stressful, which tonight will be, but what are we thinking? How are we feeling as we get set to watch game three?
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Braves have the momentum coming into this game. The Phillies have home field advantage. Let’s see what happens.
- God bless Orlando Arcia for mocking Bryce Harper. I’m sure that won’t bite them.
- They split the series, which was the goal, so here are five reasons the Phillies (and you!) should be feeling optimistic.
- The team does have a home field advantage, but the question is: why? And how?
MLB news:
- There is no reason to change the current playoff setup, no matter what happens the rest of the way.
- Twelve teams made the playoffs this year, so let’s read about the eighteen teams that did not.
- Jazz Chisholm, Jr. had surgery to help alleviate the turf toe injury he has suffered from.
Loading comments...