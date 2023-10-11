 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rise and Phight: 10/11/2023

How will we be feeling in 24 hours?

By Ethan Witte
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

By this time tomorrow, the fanbase will either be despondent or ready to clinch. Tonight’s game is going to be another tight one, that is almost guaranteed. These teams were destined to play close baseball all season, especially once the Phillies kicked into gear in the second half. It is meant to be stressful, which tonight will be, but what are we thinking? How are we feeling as we get set to watch game three?

