Rise and Phight: 10/12/2023

Well that was certainly something.
Six home runs in a playoff game to tie a postseason record. Bryce Harper entering some sort of deity mode. The crowd playing its part in the victory. Aaron Nola continuing his run of solid pitching.
It was a good and fun time.
Now comes the hard part. Now they have to try and make God bleed by beating Spencer Strider again. After watching that last night, I’m pretty sure I know which team I am putting my money on.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Prior to last night’s home run barrage, you may have noticed the Phillies have been running. A lot. It’s the plan, man.
- Now that the games matter the most, Aaron Nola has been at his best. Time to appreciate that.
- Maybe Orlando Arcia should’ve just not poked the bear in a clubhouse full of reporters looking to report news.
MLB news:
- More teams are going home as the Dodgers and Twins are eliminated from the postseason, setting up an all-Texas ALCS.
- Actively seeking to trade FOR Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield to try and improve your team is certainly a choice to make.
- Aaron Boone is likely coming back as Yankees manager in 2024.
- Francisco Lindor had surgery on his elbow to fix a bone spur, but he should be ready to in 2024 spring training.
