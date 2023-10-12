Rise and Phight: 10/12/2023

Well that was certainly something.

Six home runs in a playoff game to tie a postseason record. Bryce Harper entering some sort of deity mode. The crowd playing its part in the victory. Aaron Nola continuing his run of solid pitching.

It was a good and fun time.

Now comes the hard part. Now they have to try and make God bleed by beating Spencer Strider again. After watching that last night, I’m pretty sure I know which team I am putting my money on.

On to the links.

