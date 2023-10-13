Rise and Phight: 10/13/2023

Neve a doubt.
Never thought even once that the Braves were going to win that series. They’ll blame any number of things - the long layoff, no third starter, a manager that fell asleep at the wheel multiple times - before they acknowledge the fact that they were beaten by the better team. Are the playoffs a different animal than the regular season? Sure. Of course they are. But if you as an organization aren’t able to build your roster accordingly, that’s on you.
There was no phase of the game in which the Phillies didn’t outplay the Braves during the NLDS. It was all advantage Philadelphia. You’ll hear so much this winter and next season about how they’ll use it as motivation, how it’ll fuel them, blah blah blah. The fact is: until the Braves actually beat the Phillies in a postseason series, the Phillies are the better October team and that’s all that matters.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Let’s all bask in the photos and chaos that ensued within the Phillies clubhouse after the win.
- The formula the team has to win these games will likely never be created again.
- Nick Castellanos. What more can you say about the dude this year? He’s been great and the postgame fun with Liam was well deserved.
MLB news:
- Apparently, a team that wins a World Series in 2021, then two division titles after that needs to be changed.
- Sorry everyone, Rob Manfred shouldn’t have to go and defend the playoff format after the top three teams all choked in the games.
- Speaking of choked, Clayton Kershaw looks like he’ll take some time before deciding what to do next in his career.
- Looks like Max Scherzer threw well enough in a simulated game to maybe be considered for the ALCS roster?
