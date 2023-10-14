Rise and Phight: 10/14/2023

Apparently, the Diamondbacks are piping in crowd noise at incredible volumes in order to try and simulate what it will be like in Philadelphia. Does this ever work? Football teams do it often, particularly when they are headed to play a game indoors, but when has a team ever played better due to this strategy? Plus, the noise that is piped in is nothing compared to whatever is being shouted out them in Citizens Bank Park on Monday.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies had a plan to face off against the vaunted Braves lineup: “fight fire with fire.”
- How about instead of whining and complaining about the playoff system, may I suggest teams try and learn how to adapt to it?
- Trea Turner really has capped off a turnaround season this year with the Phillies, led by his three hit night on Thursday.
MLB news:
- Maybe the Red Sox general manager opening they have isn’t all that attractive to potential candidates.
- Speaking of upper level openings, the Giants are continuing with their managerial search to replace Gabe Kapler.
- The Twins are done and now they have important players that are getting some important surgeries.
