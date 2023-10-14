 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Phillies win NLDS, 3-1; face Diamondbacks in NLCS

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 10/14/2023

Simulate Philadelphian noise? Good luck with that

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: NLDS-Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Apparently, the Diamondbacks are piping in crowd noise at incredible volumes in order to try and simulate what it will be like in Philadelphia. Does this ever work? Football teams do it often, particularly when they are headed to play a game indoors, but when has a team ever played better due to this strategy? Plus, the noise that is piped in is nothing compared to whatever is being shouted out them in Citizens Bank Park on Monday.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...