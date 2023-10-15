Rise and Phight: 10/15/2023

The ALCS starts today, so maybe a position by position analysis of the two teams from Texas. In all honesty, I’m not sure that is really necessary.

Houston looks like they, like the Phillies, are built to win in October. This will probably be the best chance there is for someone to knock them off, particularly if Max Scherzer and Jon Gray are able to come back and be effective in the series. Still, there seems to be too much juju on the Astros’ side. I’ll say Astros in six.

