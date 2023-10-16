Rise and Phight: 10/16/2023

One thing I hope that people really do do is respect the Diamondbacks. They are a good team that is not in the NLCS by accident. A lot of the ingredients needed to advance this far in the playoffs are things the Diamondbacks possess: star power, two top starting pitchers and a bullpen that gets hot. I wrote the other day how one also needs a top tier manager so we’ll have to see what Torey Lovullo is able to do on the biggest stage he’s seen. They are a good team.

It’s just that the Phillies are better pretty much everywhere. Phillies in six.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: