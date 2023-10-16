Rise and Phight: 10/16/2023

One thing I hope that people really do do is respect the Diamondbacks. They are a good team that is not in the NLCS by accident. A lot of the ingredients needed to advance this far in the playoffs are things the Diamondbacks possess: star power, two top starting pitchers and a bullpen that gets hot. I wrote the other day how one also needs a top tier manager so we’ll have to see what Torey Lovullo is able to do on the biggest stage he’s seen. They are a good team.
It’s just that the Phillies are better pretty much everywhere. Phillies in six.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- When the Phillies look at the Diamondbacks, they see a little bit of a familiar sight.
- Rob Thomson does not believe that the Diamondbacks will run as wild on the Phillies as they did this season.
- Here are some of the dominant storylines that will be talked about during the NLCS.
MLB news:
- Texas opened the All-Texas series in Houston by winning 2-0 behind some stellar pitching and defense.
- The Giants made a little bit of history yesterday, believed to be the first team to have a woman as a serious managerial candidate.
- The Nationals are making some big changes to their player development system, making some hires away from the Orioles.
