 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Phillies win Game 1, 5-3; lead NLCS, 1-0

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 10/17/2023

It’s not supposed to be easy

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: Arizona Republic Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Listen, NLCS games aren’t supposed to be stress free. Both teams are good enough to be among baseball’s final four, so they’re all good. Last night was no different. The bullpen tried to make it interesting, but in the end, the Phillies won and they’re leading the series now.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...