Rise and Phight: 10/17/2023

Listen, NLCS games aren’t supposed to be stress free. Both teams are good enough to be among baseball’s final four, so they’re all good. Last night was no different. The bullpen tried to make it interesting, but in the end, the Phillies won and they’re leading the series now.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Maybe you heard a bit about Jose Alvarado not having family to celebrate with. A visit from his brother made at least one of them very special.
- Though it was close, Rhys Hoskins still isn’t on the roster as he continues rehabbing his injury.
- Velocity is something the Phillies have sought and something they plan to deploy the rest of October.
- Exactly how loud have the fans been at Citizens Bank Park this October?
MLB news:
- Hey now, the Rangers have a 2-0 lead on the Astros in the ALCS and head back home. This one might be over.
- In something of a stunner, Kim Ng is leaving the Marlins general manager position.
- Trevor May retired yesterday. That’s newsworthy in and of itself, but on his way out, boy oh boy did he go after John Fisher.
- The Red Sox are having trouble attracting candidates for their empty general manger’s position. Sam Fuld declined to even interview for the job.
Loading comments...