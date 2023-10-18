Rise and Phight: 10/18/2023

Last night was the offensive onslaught we’ve kind of been hoping for this playoff season. They had the one against Atlanta, but when it’s the NLCS, it’s always good to get one.
An underrated part of the game was the fact that it allowed Rob Thomson to rest the big three arms of Seranthony Dominguez, Jose Alvarado and Craig Kimbrel another day. It will allow him to go full bore with them over the next two (or three) games if need be in order to wrap this series up as soon as possible.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Zack Wheeler has dominated during these playoffs. This year, he’s savoring it a lot more than in the past.
- The Olympics are coming in 2028 and baseball will be played again. Bryce Harper wants to participate in them.
- Didn’t realize that Torey Lovullo and Rob Thomson were minor league teammates once.
MLB news:
- Oh lord, Ralph has written another piece where Juan Soto gets traded. I STRONGLY doubt the Padres trade Juan Soto.
- The ALCS picks up again today and Max Scherzer will be on the mound for the Rangers as they look to go up 3-0 on the Astros.
- More names are being dropped in the Red Sox GM pursuit.
