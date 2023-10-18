Rise and Phight: 10/18/2023

Last night was the offensive onslaught we’ve kind of been hoping for this playoff season. They had the one against Atlanta, but when it’s the NLCS, it’s always good to get one.

An underrated part of the game was the fact that it allowed Rob Thomson to rest the big three arms of Seranthony Dominguez, Jose Alvarado and Craig Kimbrel another day. It will allow him to go full bore with them over the next two (or three) games if need be in order to wrap this series up as soon as possible.

