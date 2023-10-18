 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Phillies win Game 1, 5-3; lead NLCS, 1-0

We’re talking ‘bout the Fightins!

Said!

By Ethan Witte

You know the viral video. It’s one of those ones that carves out a phenomenal niche in the world of social media, one that is pure, unadulterated Philadelphia.

Man I love that video.

Now, BreakingT has created a shirt to celebrate that moment. It’s pretty awesome if I say so myself.

Folks, you know what I’m going to say. You can click here to take you to BreakingT’s TGP site to grab this and anything else to wear this weekend.

