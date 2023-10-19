Rise and Phight: 10/19/2023

One could argue that this series is already over. The Phillies are an overwhelming force right now and look capable of steamrolling anyone. Yet the Diamondbacks are coming home and sometimes, that can provide a boost to a team.
Of course, one has to wonder what the ratio of Phillies fans to Diamondbacks fans will be today.
Don’t forget, 5:07 start today!
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- John Middleton was interviewed (!), talking about Dave Dombrowski and the team’s plans for him in the future.
- The team on the field? Yeah, they’ve got the look again. Only this time, it feels a lot different than 2022.
- We should all stop acting surprised both the Phillies and Rangers have leads in their LCS right now
MLB news:
- Hey, would ya look at that?
Threatening to relocate to get what you wantThe Brewers may not be relocating after all!
- Speaking of the Brewers, if they want to keep Craig Counsell as their manager, they better pony up.
- As the Rangers continue their march toward the World Series, Jacob deGrom can do nothing but watch.
