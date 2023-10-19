 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rise and Phight: 10/19/2023

Today’s game is going to be interesting

By Ethan Witte
One could argue that this series is already over. The Phillies are an overwhelming force right now and look capable of steamrolling anyone. Yet the Diamondbacks are coming home and sometimes, that can provide a boost to a team.

Of course, one has to wonder what the ratio of Phillies fans to Diamondbacks fans will be today.

Don’t forget, 5:07 start today!

On to the links.

