Rise and Phight: 10/19/2023

One could argue that this series is already over. The Phillies are an overwhelming force right now and look capable of steamrolling anyone. Yet the Diamondbacks are coming home and sometimes, that can provide a boost to a team.

Of course, one has to wonder what the ratio of Phillies fans to Diamondbacks fans will be today.

Don’t forget, 5:07 start today!

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: