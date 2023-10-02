Rise and Phight: 10/2/2023

And thus begins our playoff coverage...
With the times being announced for the playoffs, we now know that the Marlins and Phillies will match up Tuesday at 8:00. The cauldron of noise and emotion that Miami is going to walk into is likely nothing some of these players have experience before. You didn’t hear any other stadium being called “four hours of hell” last postseason. It’s a massive advantage for the Phillies and one we can only hope they are able to feed off of.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Now that we know it is the Marlins the Phillies will face, that will likely alter how the roster is constructed.
- This oral history of the infamous “World Fuc*ing Champions!” shout during the 2008 parade is something.
- Don’t look past the Marlins, friends. Here are three reasons why.
MLB news:
-
Buck Showalter is gone as Mets manager. The search for
Craig Counsell’s priceanother manager begins in haste.
- Tim Wakefield passed away yesterday at the age of 57 from brain cancer. I’ll always remember him as the reason I tried to throw a knuckleball.
- Jeff Passan picks every round of the playoffs. Sadly, he’ll be quite wrong about more than a few.
Loading comments...