Breaking News Phillies drop game 3, still lead 2-1

Rise and Phight: 10/20/2023

You need to score runs to win baseball games

By Ethan Witte
Syndication: Arizona Republic Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK

That loss feels more annoying than anything else. To call it deflating, a huge blow, whatever other piece of hyperbole you want doesn’t really feel like it’s the right way to go. The Phillies never really had a chance offensively since Brandon Pfaadt was so good, but to lose a game like that just felt....annoying. Oh well, move on to the next one.

On to the links.

