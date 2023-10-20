Rise and Phight: 10/20/2023

That loss feels more annoying than anything else. To call it deflating, a huge blow, whatever other piece of hyperbole you want doesn’t really feel like it’s the right way to go. The Phillies never really had a chance offensively since Brandon Pfaadt was so good, but to lose a game like that just felt....annoying. Oh well, move on to the next one.
Phillies news:
- Oh my heavenly lord, I agree with an opinion by Marcus Hayes. Though not quite as drastically.
- I have no doubt this team will brush the loss off quickly since they’ve done so pretty much all year.
- Bryson Stott picked the White Sox as Bryce Harper’s free agent destination. I guess he was way off.
MLB news:
- This piece about PitchCom I found to be very good.
- The Astros tied up the ALCS last night and I’m starting to get the feeling that that series is already over.
- Baseball’s Hall of Fame announced its next round of candidates for the Era Committee. I’m very interested in how one of those candidates is judged.
- Sounds like the Red Sox have zeroed in on a candidate for their general manager’s position.
