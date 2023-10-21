 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rise and Phight: 10/21/2023

The bats need to wake up behind Wheeler

By Brian_McQuilkin
Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Four
Trea Turner leaves the field after striking out to end the game as the D-backs celebrate the win
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Suddenly another World Series appearance doesn’t feel like a sure bet, does it?

But it ain’t over til it’s over, and we’ve seen these guys come back from much worse.

Keep fightin.

On to the links:

Phillies news:

David Murphy claims the Phillies have a Kimbrel problem. He’s right. Even Kimbrel has a Kimbrel problem.

With his 19th career postseason home run last night, Kyle Schwarber made MLB history.

Mike Newall of the Inquirer published a great interview with Adam Crognale, batboy for the Phillies, Temple graduate, and cancer survivor.

MLB News

Texan vs. Texan as benches clear in the ALCS, prompting one to feel grateful that such divisions among Americans are found only on baseball fields.

Even without New York, L.A., or Chicago watching, playoff viewership remains level.

Former MLB pitcher Danny Serafini was arrested in California on charges related to an alleged murder and alleged attempt murder.

Have you always wanted to manage a major league ball club? Here’s your chance!

