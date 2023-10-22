 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Phillies win Game 5, head to CPB with 3-2 lead in NLCS

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 10/22/2023

Sunday is travel day with the Phillies one win away from the NL Pennant

By The Smarty Jones
/ new
Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Five
Kyle Schwarber celebrates after another NLCS win that included him hitting a home run
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Thanks to Zack Wheeler and a few home runs, the Phillies are headed back to Citizens Bank Park one win away from capturing their second straight National League pennant.

There will be no game on Sunday as the teams are off for travel (Go Birds!) But if you’re not a football fan, here are some links to help get you through the off day:

Phillies news

MLB news

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...