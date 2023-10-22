Rise and Phight: 10/22/2023

Thanks to Zack Wheeler and a few home runs, the Phillies are headed back to Citizens Bank Park one win away from capturing their second straight National League pennant.
There will be no game on Sunday as the teams are off for travel (Go Birds!) But if you’re not a football fan, here are some links to help get you through the off day:
Phillies news
- If game six of the NLCS comes down to a save situation in the ninth, it probably won’t be Craig Kimbrel running onto the field.
- Kyle Schwarber and NLCS home runs just go together. And if he hits another, he’ll tie the all-time LCS record.
- Want to see how Diamondbacks fans felt about game five as it unfolded? Here’s the game thread from AZ Snake Pit.
MLB news
- Bryan Abreu of the Astros will be missing some time due to throwing at Adolis Garcia in game five of the ALCS
- Jose Altuve has hurt many a playoff opponent over the years. The Crawfish Boxes has kept track of the faces of his victims.
- The Rangers suffered a gut punch loss in game five. Can they recover?
