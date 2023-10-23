Rise and Phight: 10/23/2023

Tonight, the Phillies can do something that they’ve only ever done once in their 140-year history: win the National League Pennant in back-to-back seasons. The last and only time that occurred in franchise history was 2008-2009. They will send Aaron Nola to the mound who is 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA this postseason. All three of Nola’s starts have occurred in front of the raucous Citizens Bank Park like it will tonight. The impending free agent can once again stake his claim to the monster contract he is reportedly seeking this offseason.
But first, let’s go to the links.
Phillies links
- Kyle Schwarber is rewriting the postseason record books.
- Take a look inside Zack Wheeler’s all-time start from Game 5.
- It seems the Phillies will look to avoid sending Craig Kimbrel out in high leverage spots after his meltdown in Arizona.
- One pitcher who’s thrived in high leverage spots is Jeff Hoffman, thanks to Caleb Cotham’s mantra, PHAH.
MLB links
- The Rangers have forced Game 7 against the Astros with a commanding 9-2 win thanks to an Adolis Garcia grand slam in the eighth.
- Astros reliever Bryan Abreu may or may not be available for that game, as his appeal for his two-game suspension for throwing at Adolis Garcia will be heard today.
- Away from the postseason, the Giants have been granted permission by the Padres to interview Bob Melvin for their open managerial position.
Loading comments...