Rise and Phight: 10/26/2023

Phillies news:
- You know what the Phillies shouldn’t do (if you listen to the numbers)? Sign Aaron Nola. You know what they might have to do?
- I guess the whole locker room being “A-O, A-Ok” thing is no longer a thing.
- Like it or not, there are a whole lot of questions that need to be answered if the team is to contend in an NLCS again.
- There were plenty of other reasons outside of the offense why the Phillies are packing for vacation today.
MLB news:
- Dusty Baker, now with a championship in his back pocket, is retiring from managing.
- This is going to be the fun trade rumor to follow this offseason: the Yankees have checked in on Juan Soto.
